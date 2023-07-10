Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,115. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.