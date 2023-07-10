Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.65. 370,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,025. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.91.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

