Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 867,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

