Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.92. 2,474,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.