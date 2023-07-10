Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,587. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $254.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.51.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.