Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires £182.98 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Free Report) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($33.18) per share, for a total transaction of £182.98 ($232.24).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,720 ($34.52) per share, for a total transaction of £163.20 ($207.13).

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 5 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($35.47) per share, for a total transaction of £139.75 ($177.37).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,458 ($31.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.48 ($187.18).

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

OXIG traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,630 ($33.38). 18,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,464. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,584.16, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,729.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,537.09. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.61).

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 1,980.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.00) to GBX 3,100 ($39.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,720 ($34.52) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.81) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,955 ($37.50).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

