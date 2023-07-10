Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTVE. TheStreet lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 2.29%. Analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 59.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

