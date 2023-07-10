Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,158 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

