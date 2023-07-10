Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

