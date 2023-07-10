Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,107.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115,563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in TJX Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,869,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $810,763,000 after buying an additional 1,457,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

