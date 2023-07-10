Parallel Advisors LLC Has $15.55 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 308.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 70,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.08. The stock had a trading volume of 454,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average is $282.08. The company has a market cap of $204.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

