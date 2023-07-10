Parallel Advisors LLC Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 861.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. 2,665,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,071,434. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

