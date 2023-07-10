Parallel Advisors LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 546.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $13.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $697.85. 144,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,292. The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $671.39 and its 200-day moving average is $688.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

