Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,935. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

