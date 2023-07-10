Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 29,643 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 705.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $169.92. 282,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.40 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

