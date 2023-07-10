Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 49 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.54. 1,637,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,203,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

