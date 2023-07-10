Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 404.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

