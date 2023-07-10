Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 50,847.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,031,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,337,000 after buying an additional 627,986 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $64.04. 358,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,710. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

