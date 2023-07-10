Permanent TSB Group (ILPMY) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) is one of 284 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Permanent TSB Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Permanent TSB Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 1100 3288 3241 22 2.29

Profitability

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 348.31%. Given Permanent TSB Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Permanent TSB Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Permanent TSB Group Competitors 33.76% 10.67% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A -2.58 Permanent TSB Group Competitors $2.94 billion $595.46 million 232.59

Permanent TSB Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Permanent TSB Group peers beat Permanent TSB Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

