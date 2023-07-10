Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($9.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHNX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.25) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.44) to GBX 655 ($8.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 705 ($8.95).

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 530.60 ($6.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,717. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.36) and a one year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 587.23. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -286.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

