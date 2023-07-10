Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.34. 526,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,285. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.