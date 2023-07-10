Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. 94,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

