Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,469.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,841 shares of company stock worth $6,105,979 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $6.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $399.72. 368,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.72 and a 200-day moving average of $358.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

