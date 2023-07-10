Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 16,431 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,121 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.47. 2,485,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,226. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.