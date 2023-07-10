Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,732. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

