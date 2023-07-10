Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.05. 5,680,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,270,943. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

