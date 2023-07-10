Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,416 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,939. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

