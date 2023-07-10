Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 3,985 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 134,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $403.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,217. The firm has a market cap of $306.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a 200-day moving average of $376.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
