Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $32,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.92. 1,545,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,662. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

