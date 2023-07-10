Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,465. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,492 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,215 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading downgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

