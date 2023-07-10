Populous Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $190,494.75 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

