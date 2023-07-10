PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $191,671.26

PotCoin (POT) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $191,671.26 and approximately $23.19 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.00313817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,647 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

