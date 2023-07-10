PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.40

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), with a volume of 9356405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.42 ($0.01).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -41.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.90.

About PowerHouse Energy Group

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs, integrates, delivers, and licenses plastic regeneration processes to generate hydrogen and electrical energy systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation (DMG), a proprietary advanced thermal conversion technology that converts calorific waste streams into synthetic gas.

