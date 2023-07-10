Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 184.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,125 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 2.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.67. 3,096,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,675,387. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

