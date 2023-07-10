Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 269.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 37,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 649.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.55. 816,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,294. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day moving average is $179.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.