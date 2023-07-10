Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
- Time to Ring the Register on DoorDash Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.