Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DraftKings by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,578,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,403. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,202,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

