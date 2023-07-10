Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPXS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,298,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,247,469. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

