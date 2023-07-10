Prom (PROM) Price Hits $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Prom token can now be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00012873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $71.21 million and $1.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018848 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.30 or 1.00007294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.83545153 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,365,249.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.