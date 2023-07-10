PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.63

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 101061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

PROS Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.91 million. The business's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,903,000 after acquiring an additional 226,380 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,216,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.7% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,146,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,737 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

