Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Lowered to $65.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PB opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.