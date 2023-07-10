Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,251,000 after acquiring an additional 750,060 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 208,002 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

