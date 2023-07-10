Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PXSAP opened at $23.10 on Monday. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.