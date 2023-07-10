QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,310 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 861.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

