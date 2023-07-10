QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.9% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $297.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

