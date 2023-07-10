Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Tops $294.96 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $294.96 million and approximately $39.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00009145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,892.20 or 0.06144051 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00043936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,733,117 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

