Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VCSH stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 500,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,263. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

