Quaker Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.38 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,789. The company has a market capitalization of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

