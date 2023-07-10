Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,292 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 128,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 135.8% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.21. 2,922,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,280,246. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

