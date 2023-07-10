QUINT (QUINT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22,043.09

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. QUINT has a total market cap of $685.90 million and approximately $22,043.09 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

