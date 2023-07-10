Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Trading Up 4%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $127.47. Approximately 127,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 960,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.17.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

